I thought I was going to die, says Taman Equine hit-and-run survivor who landed in drain

Wong Mei Hwa, 36, one of four who was involved in the hit and run incident while eating at a restaurant in Taman Equine, being treated in Serdang Hospital November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SERDANG, Nov 19 — For a good 20 minutes, Wong Mei Hwa laid helpless in a five-foot deep drain after being rammed by a pickup truck in the fatal hit-and-run in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan last night.

“Everything happened so fast,” she told Malay Mail when met at Hospital Serdang today.

“The car hit us from the back and I went flying into the drain and was stuck there until the firemen came to take me out. The tables and chairs all went flying into the air, it looked like a tsunami had just hit us.”

The 31-year-old customer service agent was one of the five victims in the 8pm incident, which claimed the life of a 57-year-old woman.

The pickup truck had rammed into them as they were dining at a restaurant.

Wong suffered injuries to her back, shoulder, and legs.

“The restaurant’s food looked appetising, so I wanted to try it out.

“I didn’t expect such a thing to happen. When I was in the air, I thought I was going to die, but thankfully I didn’t hit my head when I fell into the drain,” said Wong from her hospital bed.

Wong said she decided to now only eat indoors and will stay away from roadside eateries.

“Good thing there were no children involved, this happened to adults, imagine if there were kids there,” she said.

Family members of the hit and run accident victims hold prayers at the location of the incident in Serdang November 19, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

The other victims involved in the accident are still being treated at Serdang hospital, with one of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

Another victim, 71-year-old Lei Kok Lu, was resting when visited at the hospital, with her daughter explaining that she suffered mainly head injuries.

“We are also unsure what exactly happened to her in the incident; she was there with her husband after they bought some porridge and it happened when he briefly walked away.

“She has been resting, with a few bouts of vomiting since being admitted,” said her daughter, who asked not to be named.

Investigations into the hit-and-run are currently underway, with the suspect, a general worker in his 20s, already arrested and remanded until Thursday.

Serdang police chief Assistant Commisssioner Ismadi Borhan explained the suspect is from Kuching, Sarawak, and was arrested early this morning after being turned in by his employer.

The suspect tested negative for drugs with an alcohol blood test still pending. The case is being investigated under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act.