TM to speed up talks with govt to resolve Streamyx issues

A woman walks past a logo display of Telekom Malaysia at its office in Cyberjaya May 16, 2006. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) is looking forward to a collaborative “win-win” approach with the government to resolve the challenges faced by its Streamyx customers once and for all.

The telecommunications company said Streamyx was still running on a copper legacy network and was facing many challenges such as technological limitations, with a maximum delivery speed of up to 8Mbps.

“TM looks to accelerate discussions with the Communications and Multimedia Ministry and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to explore potential collaborative options and various fit-for-purpose technologies as well as optimising existing industry mechanisms in order to deliver a better broadband experience nationwide,” it said in a response to a statement from MCMC on the “alarming decline” in TM’s services delivery earlier today.

To date, TM said it had successfully upgraded to unifi service over 50 per cent of over 340,000 Streamyx customers residing in unifi coverage areas with no price change and it aims to complete this upgrading exercise by March 2019.

For Streamyx customers who are residing in non-unifi areas, it said the company was committed to continuously invest in the best fit-for-purpose technologies to bring high-speed broadband to them such as doubling the Streamyx speed at the same price of their current broadband plan.

“Close to 180,000 of those in non-unifi areas can look forward to receiving this free speed upgrade. We aim to complete this speed upgrading exercise by December 2018,” it said.

Commenting on the Internet services disruption on Nov 18, TM said the disruption was caused by multiple fibre cable cut incidents due to the ongoing road works by Mass Rapid Transit third-party contractors in Sentul and West Coast Expressway contractors in Sabak Bernam.

It said while the fibre cable cuts repair and replacement works were still underway, it had optimised the network by rerouting traffic and fully restored the services affected at 10 am today so that the Internet services were back to normal.

“Meanwhile, we have highlighted this issue to the local authority council to prevent this from recurring and we are taking necessary actions against the contractors,” TM added. — Bernama