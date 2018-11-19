Perak PAC member claims chairman pre-empted decision on MB Inc public inquiry

Perak Public Account Committee members Datuk Aznel Ibrahim ( R ) and Razman Zakaria speaking at a press conference in Hotel Impiana, Ipoh November 19, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 19 — Perak Public Account Committee chairman Leong Cheok Keng had jumped the gun when he summoned Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and Datuk Aminudin Hashim for a public hearing on MB Incorporated (MB Inc), another member of the oversight committee claimed today.

Datuk Aznel Ibrahim asserted that the state PAC members were only supposed to meet this Friday to decide whether or not former mentri besar Zambry and Aminudin, who was CEO of MB Inc, needed to be called to testify in the inquiry.

“Yes, the matter was discussed in our previous committee meeting on November 15, but no decision was made in the meeting.

“In fact, what we members agreed was to have a special meeting on November 23 to discuss whether there is any basis to call them for a public hearing or not,” he told reporters at Hotel Impiana here.

The Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman expressed concern over Leong’s unilateral decision to call the public hearing, saying such an important decision had never been made without the knowledge of its other members.

“The incident shows that something is not right and we don’t want outsider to have influence in PAC decision making.

“We are worried PAC will turn into a political tool to create a bad perception. We also don’t want PAC to drag into the issues of political revenge,” Aznel added.

Last Thursday, Leong told a press conference that the PAC has summoned Zambry and Aminudin for a public hearing on November 26, to answer questions concerning MB Inc’s accounts that he claimed was not presented to the Perak Legislative Assembly.

The press conference was held after the committee meeting at the State Secretariat Building. Also present during the press conference was deputy chairman Cheong Zhemin (DAP-Keranji) and Ng Shy Ching (PKR-Teja).

Aznel claimed Leong’s reasons for calling Zambry and Aminudin to testify in a public hearing was unmerited.

“The matter has also been debated in the state assembly several times,” he said.

Razman Zakaria, who is also on the PAC, said an internal investigation into MB Inc must be carried out before a public hearing.

“We are not covering up any misappropriation of fund or fraud. But we need to follow the procedure before making any decision.

“We don’t want to create any negative perception on anyone and we certainly don’t want PAC to lose its credibility,” the Gunung Semangol assemblyman added.

The Perak PAC consists of seven members, including Leong, Cheong, Ng, Aznel and Razman. The other two members were Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib (BN-Slim) and Yahaya Mat Nor (Amanah-Pasir Panjang).