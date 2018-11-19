Muhyiddin confirms arrest of cop accused of rape in police station toilet

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has confirmed that the policeman accused of raping a 19-year-old woman in the Sarikei Police Station toilet in Sarawak has been arrested.

Replying to a question from Lanang MP Alice Lau, Muhyiddin said in parliament today that investigations was still ongoing.

“Regarding the Sarikei police report filed by the victim on October 29, I would like to inform the House that the suspect who is a police personnel have been arrested. Investigations is ongoing and will be completed soon.

“Investigation papers will be submitted to the deputy public prosecutor,” said Muhyiddin during his winding up speech on Budget 2019.

The minister also promised to look into the matter of non-functioning CCTV at the police station and assured that all relevant evidence will be brought to court.