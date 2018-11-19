Perak MB makes cameo appearance in local film ‘Buntat’

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu listens as ‘Buntat’ director Sabri Yunus gives him directions. ― Picture via Facebook/Mubin Salleh

IPOH, Nov 19 — He may be busy running the state, but Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu made time to visit shooting sites for a film by popular director Sabri Yunus.

In a posting on Facebook, special officer to the Mentri Besar Mohd Hafez Mubin Mohd Salleh uploaded several photographs of Ahmad Faizal at several locations where the film Buntat was being shot.

Besides Sabri and Ahmad Faizal, popular actor and comedian Imuda was also at the locations.

According to Mohd Hafez Mubin, the film told the story of a boy in 1968 who ran away from his village to board a ship to perform the pilgrimage.

“Many things happened to him. He went through sadness, joy and even sacrifice.

“Watch the film which has messages about Islamic teachings. Wait for it to be screened in the cinema near you,” Mohd Hafez Mubin said. — Bernama