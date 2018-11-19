Maszlee: Opposition MPs must obtain permission before entering schools

Education Minister Maszlee Malik said Opposition lawmakers must obtain approval from the relevant State Education Department directors before they can enter any schools. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Opposition lawmakers must obtain approval from the relevant State Education Department directors before they can enter any schools, said Education Minister Maszlee Malik.

Replying to a question from Jerai MP Sabri Azit in parliament today, Maszlee said a circular had been issued regarding opposition lawmakers entering school premises.

“Regarding the opposition MPs not being allowed in schools, I’ve spoken on this issue many times and a circular has been issued that any request to enter schools must obtain the approval from the Education Ministry through the various state Education Department director,” said Maszlee.

Barisan Nasional lawmaker Tan Sri Noh Omar (Tanjung Karang) interjected and asked for clarification on whether this applies to all MPs or only opposition MPs.

“This applies to all opposition MPs,” Maszlee replied.

Noh, who looked bewildered, tried to obtain more clarification from Maszlee but the latter simply ignored him and continued with his winding up speech.

Deputy Speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon told Noh to sit down as the minister had not granted him leave to speak.

Maszlee then told Noh that he will reply to Noh’s query with a written answer.