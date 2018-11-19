Muhyiddin says Sarawak political coalition approved

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The Registrar of Societies (RoS) has approved the registration of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and the body will issue its official letter in a couple of days’ time, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said today.

The home minister confirmed the approval was granted in response to a question from Kapit MP Alexander Nanta Linggi (PBB) in his wind-up Budget 2019 debate.

“The application to register GPS has already been approved and the letter will be issued by RoS in a day or two,” said Muhyiddin.

Earlier, Alexander said he was mad to understand that GPS’ application had been processed.

“It has now been more than three months since we made the application and we have not received any news about a decision from the ministry.

“When will GPS be approved and the letter we hope for be sent out?” Alexander asked.

GPS consists of PBB, Sarawak United People’s Party, Progressive Democratic Party and Parti Rakyat Sarawak.

The parties announced their withdrawal from the Barisan Nasional after the 14th general election.