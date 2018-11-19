PH govt committed to strengthening Jakim, says Mujahid

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Mujahid Yusof Rawa speaks during a dialogue session at Universiti Malaya in Kuala Lumpur October 10, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Dr Mujahid Yusof Rawa has dismissed allegations made by certain parties that the Pakatan Harapan government is not concerned about Islamic affairs, including relating to the Islamic Development Department Malaysia (Jakim).

He stressed that the government was always committed to strengthening and upgrading the institution through various measures.

This include placing four agencies under Jakim — the Department of Wakaf, Zakat and Haji, the Al-Hijrah, the Institute of Islamic Understanding Malaysia (Ikim) and Yayasan Dakwah Islamiyah Malaysia.

“Previously, these agencies were scattered, even though they have to report to the Prime Minister’s Department, but we have made the changes to strengthen Jakim.

“So the assumption that we (the government) is not concerned (about Jakim) is wrong, in fact some even said we wanted to shut down Jakim,” he said when winding-up the debate on Budget 2019 at his ministry level in Dewan Rakyat, today.

Mujahid said Jakim had also been allocated RM882 million in 2019 for the Estimated Operating Expenditure involving the four agencies.

Mujahid also said the government had set up a task force to look into the status of Quran reading and Fardu Ain (KAFA) teachers which is chaired by Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

He said this special team will study and review the duties of KAFA teachers and supervisors and will propose to the government a scheme of permanent posts for them.

Mujahid who is also Parit Buntar MP said at present, the government had provided a special allocation through Jakim to pay for the allowances of KAFA teachers.

He said in 2018, a total of RM401.8 million was provided for this purpose, which benefited 32,764 KAFA teachers who taught 978,661 pupils in 40,711 classes.

He added that for 2019, the government would remain commitment to ensuring that KAFA classes continue to excel in developing the characters of Muslim children. — Bernama