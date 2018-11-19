Muhyiddin: Obtain permit before holding anti-ICERD rally

Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin speaks during a press conference at the Parliament, Kuala Lumpur November 19, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The organisers of the rally against the ratification of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) on December 8 must obtain a permit, said Home Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

He said the permit is a necessity under the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012, and that as long as sufficient notice to the authorities is provided and the rally carried out rally calmly, then there is no problem.

“We just want to advise them not to make provocative statements that could bring about some other issues,” Muhyiddin told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today.

“If they wish to voice their concerns (through a rally) then go ahead. Just do not play on racial and religious sentiments during that time,” Muhyiddin said.

The rally is being organised by Umno and PAS, with Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi claiming it would transcend political divides and instead focus on Malay-Muslim solidarity and the struggle for Bumiputera rights.