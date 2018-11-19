Here’s the Honest Trailer for ‘The Meg’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from ‘The Meg’.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — The team at Screen Junkies are back with another new clip from their ever popular Honest Trailers and this time they focus on The Meg.

The clip opens with the voiceover guy pointing out that “there are good shark movies, bad shark movies and shark movies that are good because they are bad but what if a shark movie that should be good bad tries to be good, good with just enough dumb fun to tow the line between good bad and bad, bad; does that make it good or does that make it The Meg?”

They also point out that the movie actually repeats its own plot twice on top of the various elements that were reused quite a bit throughout the film. They also go on to poke fun of Jason Statham and his “stubble and growls” as well as his over the top action stunts.

The Screen Junkies team have once again done a brilliant job, so check out the clip below for more hilarious comments about the film.