Sylvester Stallone hunts a bank robber with amnesia in ‘Backtrace’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from action crime thriller ‘Backtrace’ that stars Sylvester Stallone, Ryan Guzman, Meadow Williams and Christopher McDonald.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — Lionsgate has released a new trailer for upcoming action crime thriller Backtrace that stars Sylvester Stallone.

Stallone stars as a detective trying to solve a bank robbery in which the prime suspect is a man with amnesia who has now been injected with a drug that allows him to relive the events of his life that he’s forgotten in order to find the money he stashed away.

The film also stars Ryan Guzman, Meadow Williams, Christopher McDonald, Colin Egglesfield, Lydia Hull, Tyler Jon Olson, Sergio Rizzuto, and Swen Temmel.

The synopsis of the film reads: “After suffering a brain injury from a bank heist gone wrong, MacDonald (Modine) develops amnesia and is put into a prison psychiatric ward. Following his seventh year in evaluation, he is coerced by an inmate and a ward doctor (Guzman and Williams) to break out of prison and injected with a serum that forces him to relive the life he’s forgotten. MacDonald must now elude a local detective (Stallone), a toughened FBI agent (McDonald) and the drug’s dangerous side effects in order to recover the stolen money all while confronting his past.”

Backtrace is set for US release on December 14.