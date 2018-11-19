MACC nabs three hawkers for allegedly bribing council personnel

MACC detained three illegal roadside hawkers after they allegedly bribed several Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcement officers. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 — Three illegal roadside hawkers were detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) last night after allegedly bribing several Kluang Municipal Council (MPK) enforcement officers.

MACC said in a statement issued today that the three male suspects, aged between 40 and 60, were detained at 8pm at the Johor MACC’s Kluang branch.

“Investigation found that the suspects had given RM1,500 in bribes to MPK enforcement officers as an inducement not to take any action on their businesses.

“They did so in order to avoid being subjected to the Local Government Act 1976 under the Offenses of Licensing, Business and Industry By-Law 2017.

“If convicted they will be charged a sum of RM1,000 for every offence committed,” the statement read.

The statement said all suspects were detained under Section 17 (b) of the MACC Act 2009 which, if convicted, can be liable to a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, and imprisonment not exceeding 20 years.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of the suspects in Kluang.