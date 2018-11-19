Cheaper packages alone not enough for Netflix to penetrate Asian market, says Fitch Solutions

The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California January 18, 2017. — Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Online streaming company Netflix Inc will have to do more than halving their package price in order to thrive in the Malaysian market, Fitch Solutions has suggested.

In a commentary published last Thursday, the credit rating company said Netflix’s recent announcement of a cheaper package would only yield a modest boost to their subscriber base, adding that the original price was just too high for South-East Asian consumers.

“We have long held the view that Netflix's relatively high single-tier pricing model and its relatively small selection of locally relevant content would frustrate its ambitions to expand in Asia.

“Evidence that this view is playing out comes as Netflix announces a number of new Asia-based content productions, overshadowing news that it is piloting a new pricing strategy in Malaysia,” said the report.

The report also cites other challenges in store for the content providers, with competition from competent rivals threatening their Eastern customer base.

“Headwinds include technological limitations and more cohesive multimedia offerings from established rivals,” read the report.

It detailed how Google, Facebook, and local news company Media Prima were ranked as the top three content providers based on engagement and audience size amassed in Malaysia.

Netflix is estimated to have amassed just 130,000 recurring subscribers in Malaysia, where more than 7.1 million television subscriptions are registered the report claimed.

This comes on the back of Netflix’s announcement of them testing a mobile-only subscription plan in Malaysia priced at roughly half its current basic plan.

Their mobile only plan costs just RM17 a month, compared to its Basic plan which costs RM33.

Fitch Solutions also commented on the streaming site’s recent decision to incorporate more local content into their selection, suggesting they would have to work with a wider than usual range of partners in the media space if it's to make a real and lasting impact in the industry.

“A renewed focus on locally relevant content is a positive, but an incremental increase in depth will leave Netflix still trailing bigger players,” it said.

The report said that even with Netflix unveiling 17 new Asian original productions from Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, India and South Korea in a bid to increase its local appeal, more needs to be done to penetrate these markets.

“This is a positive move, but it will also be a costly one, while only incrementally increasing the depth of its content portfolio,” the report suggested.