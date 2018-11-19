PKR ends convention with Anwar as president; no hints of future

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in IDCC Convention Centre, Shah Alam November 18, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — PKR concluded its annual convention yesterday without any resolutions that reveal the party’s stance on government policies.

The largest party in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government made the just-concluded convention a welcome party for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, who is now the president of the party set up 20 years ago.

PKR was started as a movement to free Anwar in 1998. Now the prime minister-in-waiting has to “reform” the party and unite it following a fractious election.

Admitting to weaknesses in its election process, the party agreed to look into this and avoid repeats of the disruptions and violence.

Delegates undertook to look past the election and move on as the largest party in the ruling coalition.

The party’s leaders hold important portfolios such as economic affairs, domestic trade and industry, housing and local government and foreign affairs, to name a few.

The convention did not produce resolutions on what reforms PKR wants for the people and how it would implement these as part of the government.

The convention was more focused on finding ways to mend the rifts of the election, as the incidents which involved the police and the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had marred the party’s reformist image.

As the man who succeeded in uniting Malaysians under one movement and now under one party, a feat that even late Umno founder Datuk Onn Jaafar failed to do, Anwar now has the toughest job any leader of a multi-racial party has ever faced.

Although the majority of the 800,000-odd party members are Malays, it is still about one-third Chinese and Indian.

With this composition, Anwar and his party have the task of putting forward policies that cover Malaysians and those in the lower income bracket.

These policies will be viewed as important not just because the party’s new chairman of the advisory council is also Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, but because party president Anwar will be the next prime minister.

These policies are also expected to be the guidelines on what reforms are needed.

After all, PKR is now a national party that represents the most number of members among the four parties in PH and its leaders are known to possess charisma and leadership qualities.