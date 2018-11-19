‘The Sun’: UK PM May’s opponents six short of no confidence vote

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May visits a joinery factory in London August 3, 2016. — Reuters pic

LONDON, Nov 19 — Opponents of British Prime Minister Theresa May are six letters short of the threshold to trigger a no confidence vote, The Sun newspaper reported today.

The Sun said that 42 lawmakers in May’s Conservative Party had given firm assurances that they had submitted no confidence letters, short of the 48 needed.

The Sun said 25 had publicly declared they have submitted letters while a further 17 have privately said they have written to Graham Brady, who collects a list of names anonymously in his role as chairman of the Tory 1922 committee. — Reuters