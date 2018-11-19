Met Dept denies warning of Johor-bound tsunami

An unverified voice message was shared on WhatsApp claiming a massive tsunami would hit Johor and also sink Singapore by this month or in December. — IStock.com pic via AFP

JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MMD) today denied social media rumours of a tsunami that is expected to hit Johor this month or by the end of the year.

“Additionally, the message also contains factual mistakes, such as a 12.3 magnitude earthquake, as the maximum measurement is only up to 10.0 on the Richter scale,” read the statement issued on the MMD website today.

It also clarified that there is no scientific method to reliably predict earthquakes and tsunamis, meaning there is no way to pre-warn of a tsunami.

The department said it will disseminate any information of an impending earthquake and tsunami as it has been tasked with the responsibilities for the region.

“The tsunami earthquake and warning information issued by the MMD is channelled to disaster management agencies, media and the public through the website www.met.gov.my, mygempa.met.gov.my, myCuaca car application, Facebook: malaysiamet, Twitter: malaysianmet as well as television and radio channels.

“In addition, the public can also call 03-7967 8066 (MMD operating centre) to get the latest information,” read the statement.

