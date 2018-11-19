Wee asks Zahid to consider BN multi-racial spirit before Umno-PAS merger

Wee told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today that MCA’s stand on working alongside PAS has remained unchanged. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — MCA president Datuk Seri Wee Ka Seong has advised his Umno counterpart Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi to respect the multi-racial views of the party’s Barisan Nasional (BN) partners even as Umno moves closer towards a possible merger with PAS.

Wee told reporters at the Dewan Rakyat today that MCA’s stand on working alongside PAS has remained unchanged as the two are fundamentally different in terms of ideology and core values.

“We will leave it to the BN Central Executive Committee to decide come December 2, but I can only ask Datuk Seri Zahid to please give respect to MCA and the other component parties still in BN,” Wee said when asked what he thought of a merger between Umno and PAS.

Although Wee acknowledged that Umno would naturally look at garnering the support of the Malays, he said it is equally important for the party to look at things from multiple perspectives.

“The spirit of BN is to work together with different races, but now, it seems as though the non-Muslim communities are no longer important. Why then is there still mention about the spirit of coalition?

“When people talk about the New Malaysia, they want a good mix of races in one party, regardless if it is in the Opposition or the ruling coalition,” he said.

We said at present, it is Umno who needs PAS more than the other way around.

“This is part of their strategy, and I am unsure myself as to what they (Umno) really want,” he said.

On Saturday, Zahid called upon Umno and PAS members to set aside their past differences for the sake of Islam, the Malays and Bumiputera rights.

“It was a mistake to be fighting with each other, and I am willing to lead this merger,” he said during a ceramah at Kampung Gajah in Perak to oppose the Pakatan Harapan’s aim to ratify the United Nation’s International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).