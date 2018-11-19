Hit-and-run driver who killed restaurant patron remanded

The man who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run incident in Taman Equine, Serdang is brought before the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court.

PETALING JAYA, Nov 19 — The driver of the four-wheel-drive pickup truck that rammed into customers of a restaurant in Taman Equine, Seri Kembangan, here last night, is in remand for four days from today for investigation.

The order was issued by Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court assistant registrar Hairol Azhar Mohd Ishak.

Investigation against the suspect, who is a general worker in his 20s, was made under Section 41 (1) of the Road Transport Act which provides a maximum fine of RM10,000 and imprisonment for upt to 12 months, if found guilty.

According to Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan, the suspect, who is from Kuching, was arrested at 1.43am today after his employer handed him over to the police.

“The man tested negative for drugs, but his blood sample will be taken to test for alcohol,” he added.

In the incident, which occurred about 8pm, a pick-up truck rammed into several customers of a restaurant in Taman Equine, killing a 57-year-old woman and injuring four other people. — Bernama