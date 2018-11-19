Remand for baby Zara’s alleged killer extended for third time

The man was first detained on November 9 and the second order expired today. — iStock.com pic via AFP

KAJANG, Nov 19 — The Magistrate’s Court here today extended for another week the remand order against a barber to facilitate police investigation into the death of 11-month-old Nur Muazara Ulfa Mohammad Zainal, who was allegedly sexually and physically abused two weeks ago.

The order, which begins tomorrow, was issued by Kajang Magistrate’s Court registrar Sharifah Fazilah Zulkifli.

This is the third time the remand order against the 36-year-old suspect, who is the husband of Nur Muazara’s babysitter, is extended.

The man was first detained on November 9 and the second order expired today.

Meanwhile, the remand order against the suspect’s 28-year-old wife, which ended yesterday, was also extended for another seven days to facilitate investigation.

It was reported that the girl died two days after being in critical condition at Serdang Hospital, Selangor. The girl was sent to the hospital by the suspects who claimed that she had choked on an apple.

A post-mortem revealed that the baby had been subjected to physical and sexual abuse. She had fractures on the skull and a torn hymen.

A post-mortem report found that the girl died due to blunt force trauma on the head. — Bernama