Maritime agency undergoes restructuring to better protect Malaysian waters

Outgoing Johor MMEA director Admiral Datuk Abu Bakar Idris (left) hands over a symbolic sabre to First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid during a ceremony today. — Picture courtesy of MMEA

JOHOR BARU, Nov 19 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) is in the midst of restructuring the agency nationwide in an effort to further improve the security of the country’s waters.

MMEA director-general Datuk Seri Zulkifli Abu Bakar said the restructuring exercise began in May this year.

“I believe the restructuring will help boost security in the country’s waters that involve criminal activities such as robbery and the smuggling of illegal immigrants,” he said at a handing over of duties at the MMEA office in Menara Tabung Haji here today.

For Johor, Zulkifli explained that the state is divided into five maritime zones: Tanjung Sedili, Mersing, Batu Pahat, the Pengerang maritime post and the Abu Bakar maritime base at Middle Rocks.

He said the change of state directors in Johor will ensure better efforts in safeguarding the state’s waters.

Outgoing MMEA engineering director First Admiral Aminuddin Abdul Rashid will assume his new role as the agency’s Johor director, effective December 10 this year.

Aminuddin, 55, replaces Admiral Datuk Abu Bakar Idris, 55, who is appointed as the new MMEA security division director at the agency’s headquarters in Putrajaya, beginning December 9.