Najib leaves MACC HQ after four hours

A car believed to be carrying Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves MACC headquarters in Putrajaya November 19, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 19 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters for almost four hours today to give a statement, believed to be on the case of alleged irregularities in the installation of solar power panels in Sarawak schools.

Najib was seen arriving at the office at 9.23am and leaving at 1.15pm, his vehicle being accompanied by police vehicles.

The former prime minister has been to the MACC head office several times previously to assist in the investigation into several cases, the last time being on November 8. — Bernama