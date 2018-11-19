Register your foreign workers for better protection, HR minister tells bosses

Foreign workers are seen at a construction site in Kuala Lumpur February 16, 2016. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Human Resources Minister M. Kulasegaran today urged employers to register their illegal foreign workers to ensure they are insured should a mishap happen at the workplace.

He said the issue is urgent in light of revelations of worker welfare in the aftermath of the October 19 landslide at Bukit Kukus, Penang which claimed eight lives.

“Many of those who died in the landslide did not have insurance coverage, so employers have to obtain approval and ensure all foreign workers are covered under the Social Security Organisation,” Kulasegaran told reporters in the Parliament lobby.

He said Socso coverage is a requirement by the International Labour Organisation.

Kulasegaran also said he had not received any update on the Bukit Kukus landslide as he had just returned from a working trip to Ukraine.