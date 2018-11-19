Joel Kinnaman takes on the mob and the FBI in ‘The Informer’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming crime thriller ‘The Informer’ that stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — Aviron Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming crime thriller The Informer that stars Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike and Clive Owen.

The film centres on ex-special forces agent and convicted felon Pete Koslow (Kinnaman) who goes undercover for the FBI to bring down a mob only to find himself fighting for his family and life when the deal goes wrong.

The film also stars Common, Ana de Armas, Sam Spruell, Ruth Bradley, Martin McCann and Jenna Willis.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Ex-Special Ops Pete Koslow’s (Kinnaman) world is turned upside-down when he is jailed after a fight to protect his wife (Ana de Armas). He’s given a chance for early release by becoming an informant for the FBI and using his covert skills in an operation to take down The General, the most powerful crime boss in New York. But when the sting meant to finally earn his freedom results in the death of an undercover cop, Koslow finds himself caught in the crossfire between the mob and the FBI. The General insists Koslow takes the heat and sends him back to prison to spearhead a drug operation from inside, and the FBI affirms that going back to jail to do The General’s bidding is the only way for him to keep his deal alive. Caught in a world of impossible choices, Koslow must return to prison, where he formulates a plan to escape the clutches of three of New York City’s most powerful organisations — the mob, the NYPD and the FBI — in order to save himself and his family.”

The Informer is set for US release on March 22, 2019.