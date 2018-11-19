Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-day

At 12.30pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) dropped 6.35 points to 1,700.03 after moving between 1,698.51 and 1,712.97 throughout the morning session. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-day today on continued selling in selected heavyweights and blue-chips, led by Petronas Chemicals, IOI Corporation and Telekom Malaysia.

Petronas Chemicals fell 10 sen to RM9.30, while IOI Corporation and Telekom Malaysia lost 12 sen each to RM4.27 and RM2.26, respectively.

The index opened 6.43 points stronger at 1,712.81 today from Friday’s close of 1,706.38.

Market breadth remained negative with losers leading gainers 397 to 260, with 313 counters unchanged, 910 untraded and 31 others suspended.

Turnover stood at 846.46 million shares worth RM585.64 million.

A dealer said investors remained cautious of the escalating US-China trade tensions as the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Forum concluded over the weekend without agreement on trade issues.

“Should market sentiment improves, key levels of resistances are at 1,740 and 1,760,” the dealer said.

Regional markets traded mostly higher with Japan's Nikkei 225 increasing 114.64 points to 21,794.98, Hong Kong's Hang Seng rising 106.57 points to 26.290.10, South Korea’s Kospi increasing 2.22 points to 2,094.62, while Singapore's Straits Times Index falling 19.27 to 3,064.33.

Among heavyweights, Maybank and Public Bank were flat at RM9.45 and RM24.62, respectively, TNB fell six sen to RM14.84, while Hong Leong Bank and Petronas Gas added two sen each to RM20.68 and RM18.82, respectively.

Of actives, TATT Giap gained one sen to 24.5 sen, MYEG increased three sen to RM1.16 and Orion IXL added half-a-sen to 10.5 sen.

Ajinomoto topped the losers list by giving up 50 sen for RM20.00, followed by Malaysia Airports Holdings which eased 17 sen to RM7.99.

The FBM Emas Index skidded 32.60 points to 11,835.46, the FBMT 100 Index fell 33.56 points to 11,673.78 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 42.63 points weaker at 11,913.17.

The FBM 70 slipped 1.20 points to 13,987.50 but the FBM Ace Index was 6.55 points better at 4,951.67.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged down 0.41 of-a-point to 173.60 and the Plantation Index declined 38.82 points to 7,217.82.

The Finance Index rose 12.69 points to 17,314.36. ― Bernama