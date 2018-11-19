Cacophony in Dewan Rakyat as Opposition brand unity minister ‘racist’, ‘liar’

Opposition lawmakers from PAS and Barisan Nasional ganged up against the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department today. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Opposition lawmakers from PAS and Barisan Nasional (BN) ganged up today against Senator P. Waytha Moorthy in Parliament, calling the minister in the Prime Minister’s Department in charge of unity a “racist” and a “liar”.

The vitriol began with Tumpat MP Che Abdullah Mat Nawi from PAS and his party colleague, Kubang Kerian MP Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man while Waytha was trying to reply questions on the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD).

“The minister’s answer is polemic. I propose he is not qualified to answer and propose that the [prime] minister answer [on ICERD],” said Tuan Ibrahim who was referring to Waytha’s interview with a Dutch broadcaster 10 years ago, which resurfaced on social media recently.

