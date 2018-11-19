Minister: No ceiling sale price for special number plates

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook shows samples of the special ‘Malaysia’ number plates which will be up for bidding between July 2 and July 16, in Putrajaya June 4, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — The government will not set a ceiling sale price for special vehicle registration numbers, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke said the sale of these special registration numbers can earn revenue for the government.

For example, he said, the ‘MALAYSIA’ series of registration numbers introduced last August earned the government RM13 million.

“The ‘MALAYSIA 1’ registration number alone generated RM1,111,111,” he said when replying to a question from Ma’mun Sulaiman (Warisan-Kalabakan) during Question Time.

Ma’mun has asked whether a ceiling price will be imposed for the sale of the special registration numbers to the public.

Loke reiterated that the special registration numbers will no longer be given to NGOs or individuals and that they will only be issued by the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and the government.

“Previously, the government allowed NGOs and individuals to pay RM1 million to the government when they apply for the special registration numbers. However, one series of numbers can earn the government RM10 million, thus making the government lose RM9 million,” he said. — Bernama