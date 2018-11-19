DAP’s Yeoh takes offence at ‘Jho-lly’ Xmas items

Jholly-themed Christmas merchandise is seen at Apom Store in Bangsar November 18, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Deputy Minister Hannah Yeoh disagreed today with a souvenir maker’s bid to cash in on the 1MDB scandal through Christmas-themed items poking fun at fugitive financier Low Taek Jho.

Yeoh wrote on Twitter to say Apom’s “Jholly” Christmas line of souvenir items and apparel, which play on Low’s more commonly used name of Jho Low, was not amusing.

“Actually I don't find this funny at all. Christmas is about celebration of the Greatest Gift for mankind, the One who is righteous and perfect in all His ways. Nothing like the 1MDB players at all,” she wrote.

The brand known for its quirky Malaysian phrases introduced this week a new range called the “Jholly Christmas Collection.”

Apom’s version of Santa Claus is a caricature of the man believed to be the mastermind behind the 1MDB corruption scandal.

Low is currently a fugitive wanted by Malaysian and US authorities over alleged financial fraud related to 1MDB.