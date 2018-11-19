Here’s a new trailer for animated adventure ‘Wonder Park’ (VIDEO)

A screengrab from upcoming animated adventure ‘Wonder Park’ that features the voice talents of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver and Mila Kunis among others.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 19 — Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for upcoming animated adventure Wonder Park.

The animated adventure follows a young girl named June who stumbles upon a magical amusement park with talking animals and she soon realises that she is the only person that can save the attraction known as Wonder Park.

Lending their star power and voice talents to the film are Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Kenan Thompson, Brianna Denski, Ken Jeong, Ken Hudson Campbell and Norbert Leo Butz

The synopsis of the film reads: “Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive. June, an optimistic, imaginative girl, discovers an incredible amusement park called Wonderland hidden in the woods.”

Wonder Park is set for US release on March 15, 2019.