Economic Affairs Ministry sec-gen tight-lipped over Felda-Felcra merger

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― The Ministry of Economic Affairs Secretary-General Datuk Saiful Anuar Lebai Hussen is staying tight-lipped over the proposal to merge the Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) and Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra).

“No, no, no. I don't know about that,” he said when asked by reporters on the sidelines of the Sixth Malaysia Statistics Conference (MyStats 2018) here today.

According to a report from a weekly financial newspaper, the government would table a White Paper on Felda in parliament which would likely contain proposals to restore proper financial management and governance at Felda.

One of these proposals is a possible merger with Felcra.

Yesterday, at the 13th PKR Congress, Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government would be tabling at the Parliament in December a White Paper on the wrongful and irresponsible management of Felda that led to over RM8 billion in debt.

