Malaysian factories’ FDI up three-fold from 2017

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 ― The manufacturing industry registered a three-fold increase in foreign direct investments (FDI) from January 2018 to September 2018 compared to the same period last year, said Deputy International Trade and Industries Minister Ong Kian Ming.

He told the Dewan Rakyat during Question Time that the manufacturing sector saw RM48.8 billion worth of FDI this year compared to RM14 billion last year.

“The figures I have include only the manufacturing sector. This is from January to September this year when compared to the same period in 2017.

“The amount of FDI from January 2018 to September 2018 is RM48.8 billion when compared to FDI from January to September 2017 was RM 14 billion,” Ong replied to a question by Datuk Seri Mahdzir Khalid (BN – Padang Terap).

From January to June this year, Malaysia received RM26.5 billion in approved FDI, with the majority going to the manufacturing sector at RM15.2 billion (57.4 per cent), RM6 billion in the services sector (22.6 per cent) and RM5.3 billion in primary industries sector (20 per cent).

China invested the most during that period at RM6.6 billion, followed by the Republic of Korea at RM2.4 billion, Japan at RM1.6 billion at Singapore at RM800 million.

Up till June this year, China also invested a lot in the primary industries sector with an investment of RM3.1 billion in rubber, RM2.9 billion in base metals and RM309 million in petroleum-based products.