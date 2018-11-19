After continued silence on 1MDB, Kit Siang asks if Opposition MPs are ‘retards’

Lim said that even previously staunch supporters of Barisan Nasional, including the Umno-owned Utusan Malaysia, have spoken out against the 1MDB scandal. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang pilloried the present Opposition as mentally handicapped after none among them criticised the 1MDB scandal in Parliament last week.

The Iskandar Puteri MP condemned the rival lawmakers for their ongoing silence over the global corruption scandal, noting that they did not take their opportunity to do so when debating Budget 2019.

Lim expressed disbelief over this, saying that even previously staunch supporters of Barisan Nasional, including the Umno-owned Utusan Malaysia, have spoken out against the 1MDB scandal.

“Are the Opposition MPs such retards when even Utusan Malaysia, Najib’s erstwhile mouthpiece, could wake up from a long Rip Van Winkle sleep to challenge Najib’s claim that the infamous RM2.6 billion donation in Najib’s personal banking account was from Saudi Arabian royalty, as Najib had never thanked the Saudi Arabia government or the King for the RM2.6 billion donation, if the money was indeed from them?” Lim said in a statement.

He then accused the entire Opposition bench of dereliction and cowardice.

Lim took particular aim at Umno and PAS, accusing the two of being concerned only with their respective political fortunes and completely ignoring 1MDB.

Utusan Malaysia’s editors have in recent weeks authored opinion pieces critical of former Umno president Datuk Seri Najib Razak and the party.