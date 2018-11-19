Najib spotted at MACC HQ again, believed over Rosmah’s case

Datuk Seri Najib Razak leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was seen arriving at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office in Putrajaya this morning.

According to The Star Online portal, he is believed to have been called in for further questioning over a solar energy project in Sarawak, for which his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor was charged along with a former aide.

Rosmah and ex-aide Datuk Rizal Mansor were hit with corruption charges last week for allegedly soliciting hundreds of millions in bribes to ensure one Jepak Holdings Sdn Bhd received the project directly from the Education Ministry without going through open tender.

The charges are the latest against her, adding to her existing 17 counts of money laundering.

Najib is also facing 38 charges of corruption, money laundering and criminal breach of trust related to 1MDB and a former subsidiary.