Hit-and-run driver who killed restaurant patron caught

First responders attend to the injured last night. — Picture via Facebook/Info Road Block JPJ Polis

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — Police have arrested the driver of a four-wheel drive who crashed into customers outside a restaurant in Taman Equine, Serdang and killed at least one.

According to the Sinar Harian portal, the vehicle was found abandoned near Taman Universiti Indah, where the driver is believed to have dumped it after fleeing the scene of the accident.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the suspect was found and arrested at 1.43am.

The four-wheel drive that was found abandoned near Taman Universiti Indah.

Ismadi said blood and urine samples from the suspect were also sent for testing.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act,” he was quoted as saying, adding that police will apply to remand the suspect today.

The law punishes the offence of causing death using a motor vehicle with between two and 10 years’ imprisonment along with a fine of between RM5,000 and RM20,000.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan (black jacket) speaks to a witness at the scene of the hit-and-run accident in Serdang November 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

In the incident that took place around 8.15pm yesterday, a four-wheel-drive ploughed into diners outside a restaurant in Taman Equine.

Police investigators said the driver made no attempt to stop and rammed into the patrons seated outside the food outlet.

A 57-year-old woman was killed while four others were injured.