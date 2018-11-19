Japan's trade surplus with US shrinks further in October

Donald Trump has reportedly described Japan as his next target after China as he seeks to reduce the US trade deficit. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 19 ― Japan's politically sensitive trade surplus with the United States shrank further in October, the fourth consecutive monthly decline, official data showed today.

The figure also showed an overall global trade deficit, as increases in imports of crude oil and liquefied natural gas overwhelmed a rise in exports of cars and engines.

The surplus with the US came in at ¥573.4 billion (RM20.9 billion) in October, a year-on-year decline of 11.0 per cent.

Exports of automobiles, engines and machines used for aircraft rose while imports of grains, liquefied petroleum gas and crude also grew.

President Donald Trump has reportedly described Japan as his next target after China as he seeks to reduce the US trade deficit.

And Vice President Mike Pence reiterated last week Washington's position that US businesses have faced unfair obstacles in Japan.

“The United States has had a trade imbalance with Japan for too long. American products and services too often face barriers to compete fairly in Japanese markets,” he said, after talks with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo.

Japan has watched nervously as Trump's government has imposed tariffs on Chinese goods and criticised Beijing for its currency policy.

US and Japanese officials are expected to begin trade talks in January.

Japan logged an overall global trade deficit of ¥449.3 billion, the first deficit in the past two months, as imports rose 19.9 per cent while exports grew just 8.2 per cent.

The deficit with its biggest trading partner China jumped 52.1 per cent, logging the seventh consecutive monthly deficit. ― AFP