MIC chief blames Labuan branch closure on MP’s departure

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 19 — MIC decided to close its Labuan chapter as the federal lawmaker there is no longer with Barisan Nasional (BN), said president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran.

Aside from Datuk Rozman Isli’s decision to quit Umno for Parti Warisan Sabah, Vigneswaran also noted that his party was also out of power.

“It’s difficult for them and us,” he said when describing the decision as mutually beneficial for the members in Labuan and the party.

The Senate president added that the former MIC men in Labuan were also comfortable with the country’s leadership under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Yesterday, former MIC Labuan chief Datuk Ramasamy Rengasamy announced the closure of the chapter that had 336 members.

He said they were choosing to support the new Mahathir administration.

Two-term Labuan MP Rozman quit Umno early last month.