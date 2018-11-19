From crabs and mermaids to Santa riding a seahorse, deck the halls in aquatic style this holiday

A brightly-coloured crab decoration from Sass & Belle. ― AFP pix

NEW YORK, Nov 19 ― Tired of the traditional festive snowmen and candy canes? Why not trim the tree with an aquatic theme this holiday?

Rockpool chic

Shelled seaside friends can take to the tree this holiday season, with this brightly coloured crab (US$11.05/RM46.24) and iridescent seashell decoration from Sass & Belle (US$9.10).

A sequinned hammerhead shark decoration from Paperchase.

Fishy business

It may not be quite so at home in the ocean, but a goldfish decoration will bring a fishy touch to any aquatically themed tree (€15.34/US$16.90 from Sass & Belle). Goldie can swim alongside a sequinned hammerhead shark (US$6 from Paperchase) and a glass blowfish (US$10 from Paperchase).

The new unicorn

Tired of the unicorn trend? Maybe it's time to make way for the latest animal obsession, the narwhal, dubbed the unicorn of the sea (US$8 from Paperchase).

Santa riding a seahorse decoration from Liberty.

Legends of the deep

No tale from the sea would be complete without a mermaid (€9.95/US$8 from Paperchase) and her secret sea treasure (£9.95 or approx. US$13 from Liberty). Even Santa has taken the plunge, riding into the aquatic life on a seahorse (£16.95 or approx. US$22 from Liberty).

Happy ending?

Among all this light-hearted mirth, why not remind your guests of the harsh reality of overfishing with this prawn tree decoration from the Conran Shop (£6 or approx. £7.70)? ― AFP-Relaxnews