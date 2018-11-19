Lazaro’s stoppage time winner leaves N. Ireland pointless

Austria’s Valentino Lazaro celebrates scoring their second goal against Northern Ireland during their Uefa Nations League match in Belfast November 18, 2018. — Action Images pic via Reuters

BELFAST, Nov 19 — Austria forward Valentino Lazaro curled in a stoppage time winner to give them a 2-1 win away to Northern Ireland who finished their Uefa Nations League campaign without a point yesterday.

Xaver Schlager put Austria ahead four minutes after halftime, his first goal for his country, but Corry Evans levelled for the already-relegated hosts eight minutes later in the League B Group three match.

The game was heading for a draw until Marko Arnautovic found Lazaro and, despite a poor first touch, the 22-year-old curled his shot into the top corner from just inside the area to claim his first international goal.

Austria, already certain to finish second in the three-team group, finished their campaign with seven points from four games, three behind B3 winners Bosnia & Herzegovina. — Reuters