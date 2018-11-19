Beauty stocking stuffers for the holiday season

A screenshot of the Fenty Beauty Instagram page.

NEW YORK, Nov 19 ― The holiday season is upon us... do you still need a few extra stocking fillers for the beauty buff in your life? These new launches should do the trick.

Charlotte Tilbury

To mark the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which airs on December 2, makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury has treated fans to a limited-edition version of her “Eyes to Mesmerise” cream eyeshadow in “Rose Gold.” The cream shadow comprises a water-infused formula designed to light up the eyes.

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Rihanna announced last month that her cult cosmetics brand, Fenty Beauty, was bringing back the popular “Fairy Bomb Shimmer Powder” it launched over the summer, but in the form of individual pots of powder perfect for glamming up this party season. Dubbed “Coppa Chill,” “Rosé on Ice,” and “24Kray,” the new shades span rose gold, copper and bronze hues and are designed to be dabbed anywhere on the face and body for a supercharged glow. Launching next month.

Pat McGrath Labs

Makeup artist Pat McGrath has developed the perfect high-shine lip colour for the party season, in the form of BlitzTrance, a metallic lipstick that comes in six crystallised shades. Pearl pigments keep the lips hydrated at the same time as offering a luminous reflection for maximum impact.

Alice + Olivia x imPRESS Manicure collection from KISS has come up with six striking nail designs spanning neon colours, polka dots, stripes and patterns for a bold take on winter nails. ― AFP pic

Alice + Olivia

If you don't have the time to do your own manicure then the new press-on nail collaboration from high-end fashion label Alice + Olivia and imPRESS will tick all the right boxes. The ready-to-wear brand has come up with six striking nail designs spanning neon colours, polka dots, stripes and patterns for a bold take on winter nails. Better still, the one-step manicure stays in place thanks to a “SuperHold Dual-Layer Adhesive” that means that no glue is required.

Karrueche Tran

Karrueche Tran's newest Colourpop Cosmetics collaboration might just be her most covetable yet. The actress and model's “Brown Sugar” series features a range of versatile, nude-themed products for eyes, lips and face, but this “Fudg'd” lip gloss has to be one of our favorites. Boasting a high-shine finish and just a touch of colour, this is an ideal day-to-night shade for the party season. ― AFP-Relaxnews