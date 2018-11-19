Sustainable Christmas gifts for eco-friendly skiers

The UpTurn skis by Grown offers high technical performance for the slopes, and thanks to the handcrafted unique design. ― AFP pix

NEW YORK, Nov 19 ― As we become more aware of our environmental impact, many sportswear brands are leading the way towards a more sustainable lifestyle by using a variety of natural sustainable fibres, innovative recycled fabrics, and locally produced products to lower carbon emissions. Here we round up some Christmas gift ideas for the skier in your life, which still offer the high performance and comfort needed when out on the slopes, while also making a more positive impact on the planet.

Grown skis

Grown is the first company to develop skis using 100 per cent volcanic basalt rock fibre belts, more than 70 per cent certified sustainably harvested wood, and glues based on pine tree resin, winning the brand an eco design award at major sporting goods industry fair ISPO back in 2008. The materials chosen not only reduce carbon emissions but also offer high technical performance for the slopes, and thanks to the handcrafted unique design, a pair of Grown skis will also make a special gift for skiers looking for a more sustainable option.

From US$900 (RM3,771)

Mons Royale Tech Under Helmet Beanie

Mountain apparel brand Mons Royale works only with farmers who adhere to the highest standards of wool farming to obtain its 100 per cent biodegradable and sustainable high quality merino wool. Naturally warm, breathable and odour-free, merino wool also helps wearers stay cozy and comfortable out on the slopes. Available in a range of colours, the unisex Tech Under Helmet Beanie is a stylish and sustainable stocking filler this Christmas.

US$30

Picture Organic Clothing Exa Insulated Snow Pants

The French brand Picture Organic Clothing is well-known for its use of recycled materials for an eco-friendly range for those who love to explore the great outdoors. The bright and bold design also make a fun Christmas present, such as these Exa Insulated Snow Pants, which not only have all the essential technical features skiers need but are also approved by the Fair Wear Foundation, which ensures good working conditions in the textile industry.

US$189

Recycled Cashmere Crew by Patagonia makes a luxurious Christmas gift and cosy apres-ski cover up.

Patagonia Recycled Cashmere Crew

A big brand trying to make a big difference, Patagonia pays attention to its environmental impact during every step of the production process. Its Recycled Cashmere Crew not only uses recycled fabrics to reduce waste, but cashmere also makes a luxurious Christmas gift and cosy apres-ski cover up.

US$199

Holden Marren Down Jacket

Holden uses a variety of eco-friendly technical fabrics in its skiwear range offering high performance and sleek stylish design. Holden has partnered up with S Café® to use a lining fabric in the Marren Down Jacket which has been made from recycled coffee beans, and offers up to 200 per cent faster drying time compared to cotton. The jacket's down filling is sustainably sourced and comes with new TRACKMYDOWN technology allowing customers to scan their garment to find out exactly where the down came from.

US$419.95 ― AFP-Relaxnews