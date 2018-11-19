Woman killed, four injured after car rams into patrons at Serdang restaurant

A police cordon is seen at a restaurant in Taman Equine, Serdang November 18, 2018. — Bernama pic

SERDANG, Nov 19 — A woman was killed and at least four others injured when a four-wheel drive vehicle crashed into customers sitting in the open-air section of a restaurant in Taman Equine here last night.

Serdang district police chief ACP Ismadi Borhan said the woman, 57, was having dinner with her family in front of the restaurant when the incident happened at about 8.15pm.

“Preliminary investigations showed that the driver did not stop the car and instead ploughed into other customers as well as crashing into three cars.

“The driver then fled the scene,” he told reporters at the scene.

He said police would study the closed-circuit TV cameras to identify the suspect and the vehicle as well as to ascertain the exact number of people injured.

Serdang Fire and Rescue Department operations commander Zolkipli Sailan said that he and seven others rushed to the scene after receiving a call at 8.32pm.

“A woman was killed while two women and two men, aged between 33 and 71, were injured in the incident,” he said, adding that one of the injured was a Myanmar man.

He said the woman’s body and the four injured were taken to the Serdang Hospital.

A Bernama check on the scene of the accident showed that it happened at the parking area in front of the restaurant, where tables and chairs were set up for customers.

Meanwhile, a family member known only as Wong, aged in the 50s, said the victim had gone to the restaurant at about 7pm to have dinner. — Bernama