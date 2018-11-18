PKR will continue to bring hopes, aspirations to all Malaysians

PKR leaders and delegates attend the PKR congress in Shah Alam November 15, 2018. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Twenty years on since its establishment, the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has now been elected as one of the component parties in the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government following the victory in the 14th General Election in May.

From criticising and correcting the previous government as the opposition then, now as part of the ruling government, PKR is to bring hopes for those who are struggling and burdened with various economic and social problems.

Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail in her winding up speech at the 13th PKR National Congress today said that she handed over the progressive multi-racial party in its best position with biggest number of seats at 50 in the Parliament and 70 state seats nationwide.

“I leave the party in its best position. We have to remember, we started with the people’s reform movement. We went through hardship and this is the basis of our struggle (reform movement). Don’t forget the time when we were struggling.

“We have to remember that time will test us for our resilience and strength. I ask everyone to take care of this party. Don’t forget our struggle to fight for justice. Justice for all,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who helmed PKR for 20 years.

New president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who replaced Dr Wan Azizah, in his adjournment speech, put forward the party’s direction, policy and vision to more than 2,000 delegates at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC).

Anwar who served the party as its de facto leader since 2007, said that PKR was a party for all Malaysians, a party for the future.

“I am a Malay leader who is willing to state it clearly if we want to lead this country we must be ready to accept all the children of our people as our own, either they are Malay children, or Indian or Chinese as well as children of the people in Sabah and Sarawak, as our children.

Anwar, 71, also rebuked some of the members’ bad attitude in disciplinary aspects and action would be taken against errant members including those involved in corruption.

He also expressed dissatisfaction with the party elections that was compounded with many problems and said that it must be improved.

Meanwhile, the final day of the congress also witnessed PKR central election committee (JPP) chairman Datuk Rashid Din announced the top leadership for the term of 2018-2021.

Incumbent Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali retained his deputy president post after defeating his rival Mohd Rafizi Ramli.

Meanwhile, former Batu MP Chua Tian Chang or Tian Chua, Water, Land and Natural Resources Minister Dr Xavier Jayakumar, Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar and Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin were announced as party’s vice-presidents.

Earlier, the AMK (Youth) and the Wanita movements urged all party members to translate the reform agenda and strengthen the party, which is now part of the PH government.

Meanwhile, party vice-presidents asked members to stay unite and stand firm behind the new leadership led by Anwar and not to forget the basis of PKR’s establishment to bring reform to the country.

Mohamed Azmin, in his winding up speech also called on all members to stand together with Anwar to ensure that the party to remain strong and to further strengthening the government. — Bernama