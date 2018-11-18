Zahid: Umno and PAS to create a special committee

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said Umno and PAS will create a special committee very soon to find a common stand in their struggle to achieve the Malay and Islamic agenda in the country. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 18 — Umno and PAS will create a special committee very soon to find a common stand in their struggle to achieve the Malay and Islamic agenda in the country.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the special committee was also being created to implement social programmes involving the two Malay parties.

“Through the committee, Umno will also organise gatherings concerning issues on the Malays and Islam in every state to promote cooperation between the two parties and boost the sentiments of the Malays and Muslims.

“We hope that through this committee we can work together as an opposition coalition in protecting the Malay agenda and Islam in this country,” he said when attending a gathering with the Umno president together with the top Umno leadership at the Selangor level.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid expressed confidence that Umno could defend the victory at the election for the Rantau State Legislative Assembly seat.

He said Umno was not afraid to contest in the Rantau state seat and he would prove that the sacred party of the Malays was still the choice of the people.

“Rantau had been fated to hold a by-election after the court made a decision to annul the victory of Tok Mat (Umno Deputy President, Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan).

“According to the law, Tok Mat could file an appeal, but I asked him not to make an appeal. Umno has the courage to contest and this is an Umno stronghold,” he added.

Last Friday, the Special Election Court decided that Mohamad’s victory in the Rantau state constituency in the 14th General Election was null and void and the by-election for the state seat must be held immediately.

Previously, Mohamad, who was the former Negeri Sembilan Menteri Besar, won the seat uncontested after the PKR candidate, Dr S. Streram was prevented from entering the nomination centre on April 28 as he did not have the pass issued by the Election Commission. — Bernama