FAM offers 2,000 more tickets for Malaysia-Myanmar AFF cup match

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 18 — The Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) will sell an additional 2,000 tickets for Malaysia’s final Group A match against Myanmar in the AFF Suzuki Cup championship at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil this Saturday.

FAM secretary-general Stuart Ramalingam said Harimau Malaya fans could get these additional RM20 tickets (free seating) at selected Al-Ikhsan Sports branches from today.

There are 81,000 seats (free seating) at the 87,000-capacity stadium.

It is learned that about 15,000 tickets have been sold so far and fans can still purchase tickets online at www.tickethotline.com.my.

“FAM will also open a special counter at Wisma FAM, Kelana Jaya from Tuesday (Nov 20) until Thursday (Nov 22) from 10am to 5pm.

“We are also in talks with the National Stadium Board for permission to open ticket counters at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil on Tuesday, which is a public holiday (Maulidur Rasul), so that Harimau Malaya supporters can buy their tickets early. We will provide more information once everything is confirmed,” he said in a statement today.

Stuart said the ticket counters at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil would operate as usual on Friday (Nov 23) from 10am to 5pm and on match day (Saturday, Nov 24) from 10am until kick-off time.

“FAM hopes Harimau Malaya fans will come out in full force because our team must beat Myanmar to qualify for the semi-finals. The vociferous support of thousands of Harimau Malaya supporters will help the team make full use of the home ground advantage,” he said. — Bernama