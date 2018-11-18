After 32 years, Labuan MIC is dissolved after members declare support for PH

Labuan MIC has been dissolved with its members calling it quits and declaring their support for the new PH government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad. — Bernama pic

LABUAN, Nov 18 —The Labuan MIC has been dissolved with its members calling it quits and declaring their support for the new Pakatan Harapan (PH) government under the leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

MIC Labuan was established in 1986 soon after Umno and MCA spread its wings to Labuan. It had five branches with a total of 336 members.

Its former chairman, Datuk Ramasamy Rengasamy, announced the dissolution of the division after a meeting with all the members to decide on the political direction of the Indian community on the island.

He claimed the decision was made after consulting the MIC headquarters.

“We have come up with a resolution on our political stand, in which, in the interest of the Indian community here, we want to support the Prime Minister and the government of the day,” he told Bernama after a two-hour meeting with the Labuan MIC leaders and members at Lazenda Hotel today. — Bernama