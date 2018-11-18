Mohamad thanks PAS for letting Umno contest in Rantau by-election

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan thanked PAS for its offers of support for the Rantau by-election. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA SELANGOR, Nov 18 — Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan today thanked PAS for the party’s willingness to make way for Umno to contest in the Rantau state seat by-election.

He said he also welcomed PAS’ kind gesture to deploy the party election machinery to help ensuring Umno’s victory in the by-election.

“I have been informed of PAS’ stand not to field a candidate and to give way to Umno and BN to contest in the by-election.

“For me it is a positive move, as seen in the previous by-elections, whenever both PAS and Umno contesting for the same seat, the two eventually lost (the seat) and ultimately gave the victory to the rival parties,” he told reporters after attending a special meeting of UMNO president with Selangor party leadership here.

Also present were Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Selangor Umno liaison chairman Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri. — Bernama