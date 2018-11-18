Rafizi open to question of position in the party

PKR’s Rafizi Ramli speaks at the 13th PKR National Congress in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Former PKR vice-president Rafizi Ramli is seen to be open to accepting a position if offered to him by the party president, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Rafizi, who lost to Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali in the race for the deputy president’s post, said his focus now was to go down to join party grassroots and work towards setting up a cooperative for PKR party members.

“It (is a party post) awaiting for the president’s announcement as it is his jurisdiction, but before the last general election I have already told the party that I do not want any public office.

“But, of course, if there is a discussion in that direction, I am loyal to the party’s struggle, and if there is a request from the president, I will discuss with him,” he told reporters after the PKR National Congress 2018 here today.

Yesterday, PKR formed its advisory council and former president Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail was unanimously appointed as its first chairman.

When asked about his expectations for the new PKR leadership which was officially announced today, Rafizi said the lineup was now responsible for supporting the ruling party which placed the president as the eighth Prime Minister.

“If they are not seen to be progressive, they will be judged by the people.

“The new leadership needs to speak up for the people on the wage issue and the economic issues of the people that we highlighted before winning the 14th General Election needs to be addressed immediately,” he said. — Bernama