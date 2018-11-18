PKR leaders at all levels must back govt agenda, policies, says Wan Azizah

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — PKR leaders at every level, especially in each state has a duty in explaining the policies, programmes and agenda of the government to the people, said Datuk Seri Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

In her final winding-up speech as party president, Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said there was no problem in being critical and offering different views if they helped in improving existing weaknesses.

She was addressing party members on the final day of the 13th PKR National Congress at the Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) here today.

“Who else will explain to the rakyat (people) about our policies if not you, ladies and gentlemen? Therefore, I am urging both the committees and information bureaus at both state and national level to be proactive and get down to every corner of the country and meet as many people as possible to clarify government policies and issues that crop up,” she added

“Do not let the rakyat question and wonder what the government has done. They question only because they they don’t see, or are not getting an explanation from us,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also the Deputy Prime minister.

To illustrate her point, she added that her portfolio as Women, Family and Community Development Minister had brought about several new initiatives introduced by the ministry and received the support of the Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and the Cabinet. They include the I-Suri, Women Leadership Initiative, MySME Lady, KAWAN Programme and National Child Wellbeing Roadmap.

“In addition, Alhamdulilah (praise be to God), among our successes is the one where we convinced the Council of Malay Rulers to increase the marriageable age of females from 16 years to 18 years. I call for other states to follow in the footsteps of Selangor in supporting this effort,” she said.

On the issue of PKR’s election, Dr Wan Azizah, also fondly referred to as Kak Wan, called on every member of the party to accept the party election results. The PKR polls were held over nine weeks.

However, she reiterated that it did not mean that she condoned or accepted elements of cheating, fraud and betrayal in the election process.

“The authorities have already begun the investigation, but we should not be too obsessed with looking at the weakness of the elections which might disrupt the stability of the party. The ‘party first’ principle must come from within each member for the party to remain strong and stable, respected by friends and feared by opponents,” said Dr Wan Azizah who is also known as “Ibu Reformasi” or Mother of Reformation.

Dr Wan Azizah, who was appointed as chairman of the PKR Advisory Council, called for the party leadership and workers to be ready to assist in the Sarawak state elections that is scheduled to be held within the next two years, stressing that PKR and the Pakatan Harapan coalition efforts in capturing the state must start much earlier.

She added that such efforts had brought the desired results in Sabah.

Similar initiatives through PKR programmes and information to get to the ground and reach out to the rakyat, should also be carried out in Kelantan, Terengganu, Pahang and Perlis, said Dr Wan Azizah adding that the people in these states must not be sidelined. — Bernama