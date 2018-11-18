DPM pledges for Johor PKR representation in Cabinet

Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail speaks during the PKR National Congress 2018 in Shah Alam November 18, 2018. ― Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail has pledged today to find the best for Johor PKR to be represented in the Cabinet.

Wan Azizah, who is also the party’s outgoing president, said she has taken the cue from the debates throughout the 13th PKR National Congress that there is a need for a representative from the Johor chapter to be in the Cabinet.

“Among the issues that was raised in the debate is quota of Cabinet ministers not elected among Johor MP despite the state being among the biggest contributors to PKR’s seats.

“I understand your concerns and God-willing I will discuss the matter with the new [party] leadership and see what is the best mechanism to help Johor PKR,’’ she said at her winding up speech as the outgoing PKR here.

There are seven PKR MPs among the 18 from Pakatan Harapan in Johor.

Among them are Johor deputy speaker Datuk Mohd Rashid Hasnon (Batu Pahat), new PKR Youth chief Akmal Nasir (Johor Baru), and new Central Leadership Council member Datuk Seri R. Santhara Kumar (Segamat).