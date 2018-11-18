PKR still undecided on candidate for Rantau seat, Anwar says

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said PKR is still deliberating on who would contest in the Rantau state seat. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

SHAH ALAM, Nov 18 — PKR is still deliberating on who would contest in the Rantau state seat, party president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today amid speculation that it would be ousted vice-president Rafizi Ramli.

However, Anwar clarified that they cannot easily dismiss the fact the Rantau election outcome was challenged by Dr S. Streram, who was barred from entering the nomination centre during the 14th general election.

“Dr Streram was denied his right [to contest]. He had challenged [the case in court)] and won,” he said during his winding-up speech at the 13th PKR National Congress here.

“It is difficult for us to discount that factor as some has asked that we field a Malay icon to ensure a win in the seat.

“I would listen to such suggestion but I would like to tell you that Rantau has the highest Indian votes in the country,” he added.

Subsequently, Anwar hopes Dr Streram’s current situation would be taken into consideration by those at the division and state level as well as the party’s political bureau when they discussed on the candidates for Rantau.

This follows after the Special Election Court last Friday, nullified the outcome of the election in Rantau and ordered a by-election to be held.

The seat had been won uncontested by Umno deputy president and former Negri Sembilan Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.