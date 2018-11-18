PH govt to adopt three thrusts to improve economy, says Guan Eng

Lim Guan Eng said the PH government will be adopting the approach of three thrusts in the effort to improve the country’s economy to give confidence to investors and to raise the quality of life of the people. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 18 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government will be adopting the approach of three thrusts in the effort to improve the country’s economy to give confidence to investors and to raise the quality of life of the people.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the three thrusts of the government is ‘pro-growth’ to energise the economy of the country, “pro job” to create employment opportunities and ‘pro poor’ to overcome poverty and to rebuild the country so that the people would live comfortably under PH administration.

He said the approach had been used by the DAP administration in Penang successfully since 2008 and it was now used to improve the economy at national level.

“The three thrusts which essentially focus on economic, education and health sectors were adopted when formulating PH’s first budget to improve the country’s economy after Barisan Nasional (BN),” he said here today.

Earlier Lim, who is also DAP secretary-general, opened the Penang DAP Convention which was attended by state party leaders and 791 state delegates.

He said the PH government should give its best performance to ensure the national economy was on the right track to benefit the people.

“If we do not show a bright economic future for the people, it will be difficult for us. If we can show the economy is better, then we should be able to face the next general election confidently,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lim who is also Bagan MP, said DAP would give its full support to the Federal Constitution even though the party was criticised in the political games of the opposition which played up racial and extremist sentiments when the focus of PH now was to serve the people and restore the country’s economy.

He said to build the nation, all quarters should understand the concept of nationhood and respect for the Federal Constitution.

“In the effort to rebuild the country, we must focus on the people regardless of their background, race and religion, and only then we can represent all Malaysians,” he said. — Bernama